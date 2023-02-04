Viral Valley cycle instructor talks influence during Black History Month

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — At Power + Flow Studio off McDowell and North Scottsdale roads, the energy is palpable.

This now-viral studio may have recently popped up on your social media feed, but it’s been years in the making for Power + Flow CEO and Instructor Kristina Girod.

“I got into spin almost 13 years ago now,” Girod says. She was first a rider and then an instructor at other studios when suddenly she had a breakthrough during class.

Girod recounts instructing and working a full-time job.

“I was standing next to someone, a friend of mine, and I started crying over the mic and she just reached out and grabbed my hand. The room couldn’t see but they felt it. The whole room started cheering, ‘Kristina, we love you!’”

“That’s when people started coming up to me and telling me their personal stories and things they were struggling with. I was like, ‘Wait, this actually is so much more than just riding a bike,’” Girod recalls.

Power + Flow opened just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Like any small business owner, Girod adapted and rented bikes to clients. She streamed classes on YouTube until it was safe to come back and connect in person.

“I built these four walls, but the only reason why there is breath and life and air in it is because of the people that show up.”

Today, Girod is in high demand, training cycle studios overseas.

She recently got back from the Middle East where her impact was recognized by strangers.

“This girl touches me and she’s like, ‘You’re Kristina,’" Girod, in awe, says. “And I’m in Dubai!”

“I get goosebumps. I will not ever, I can’t imagine anyone ever getting used to it,” Girod smiles.

"When you hear the word 'influence,' what does it mean to you?" ABC15's Christine Stanwood asks Girod.

"It’s never something I knew I wanted, but I’m so proud to have that title. I think when we are set on a path and doing the thing that we’re destined to do, it only makes sense that our voices are amplified even further...While I never would have dreamt that our reach would be this far, so soon, if ever, I’m so proud because this deserves a voice, and it deserves a loud voice and a big boisterous cheer.”

Girod chooses to continue her purpose with a team mentality.

“Even with my sister,” Girod takes a beat. “This actually brought her and I closer together as adults.”

She’s thankful she gets to work with her family, leaning on her twin sister to manage the studio and film the now-viral classes.

Family and inclusivity are a priority for Power + Flow, with the mindset that all are welcome and seen.

“It means representing any business but particularly female, black-owned, black and brown, those people who didn’t come from money who had to claw their way,” Girod says. “The people who work long hours and stay up all night and do all the nuances.”

“With a little bit of grit, a little bit of hunger, with hope, we can do it,” Girod concludes. “I’m so happy to be living proof of that as a black female.”