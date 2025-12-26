Vietnam veteran with no known family surrounded by throng of people at Arizona burial

MARANA, AZ — Two days before Christmas, a throng of people banded together to salute lone Vietnam veteran, Darrell Lee Arelt.

He had no known family, but you would have never known that on Tuesday, as he was laid to rest at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

"No veteran should go out alone. Let alone the only situation they had was the landlord,” said Marine Corps Veteran Richard Havens.

He saw the social media post, as did everyone else who showed up, which said there was an unaccompanied veteran being laid to rest with no known family to attend.

That call to action was posted by Darrell’s landlord, who knew little about him but said he was known by all.

“Darrell was a very fine man, lovely man, very easy to talk to,” his landlord said of the veteran.

He explained that he met Darrell when he moved into his community four and a half years ago.

“Unfortunately, in October, he became very ill, and within a week or so, he passed. We were in shock and immediately began looking for family and friends that knew him.”

They came up empty-handed and couldn’t find anyone he had contact with recently.

One thing they did find — Darrell was a veteran.

He served during the Vietnam War as a Second Lieutenant.

So, his neighbors worked to get him buried at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

"The veteran community is extremely strong," said Havens.

Tuesday’s turnout was a testament to that.

Bikers, firefighters, and the American Legion, all among those who showed up.

Kevin Lewis is with the Army National Guard and said, "being able to support, especially someone who served during the Vietnam War. That was a war a lot of people came away from having served and having a lot of sour feelings towards it."

Tuesday’s sendoff, nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

For someone willing to sacrifice for our country, in return earning lasting gratitude.

"We were just glad to provide this and have him go out with people who loved him and people who understood," said Havens.