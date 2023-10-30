Watch Now
VIDEO: Man reunites with off-duty nurse who helped saved his life at a Gilbert pickleball court

The man reportedly went into cardiac arrest while playing pickleball
Posted at 4:00 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 19:00:01-04

GILBERT, AZ — An off-duty nurse is being credited with helping save the life of a man named Joel Lynn, who went into cardiac arrest while playing pickleball.

The incident recently occurred at Gilbert Regional Park.

Friends of Lynn reportedly called out for help and the off-duty nurse jumped into action to help restart Lynn’s heart.

He returned to the courts with a warm welcome and spoke with ABC15 about the remarkable life-saving moment!

Lynn has extensive medical bills due to the incident, if you’d like to donate to help him click here.

