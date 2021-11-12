Veteran who lost cancer fight gets final ride to Lake Havasu City on family tow truck

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — Tow trucks most commonly serve those in need, but on Thursday, one rig made a special trek to honor someone who served our country.

Neil Steven Tinsley Sr., a Vietnam veteran and former Marine, reportedly lost his battle with cancer last week, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser from the family.

He passed away in Tennessee, and after having him brought to Las Vegas, the family decided to give him a special ride to his final resting place.

GoFundMe, Provided by Tinsley family

On Thursday — which was also Veterans Day — the Tinsley family drove a tow truck, owned by the family business, to pick up Neil Sr.'s casket from Nevada. Loaded on the bed of the tow truck, Neil Sr. took his final trip back to Lake Havasu City.

What's even more special is that Neil Sr. had been too sick to ride in his son's tow truck, so the journey marked his first time riding along with his son.

Veteran's final journey on tow truck

Evelyn Tinsley says their family is very close-knit and while they are grieving the loss of her father-in-law, they hope sharing their story will brighten someone's day.

According to an obituary from Nashville, Neil Sr. will be buried in Lake Havasu City with military honors. The obituary says he will be buried beside his infant twin daughters who passed away in 1989.