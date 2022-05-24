Valley woman seeks tool to help her regain independence

Molly Lawson is a proud Valley native. She just celebrated her 26th birthday. And that's not her only recent success. In 2020, Molly graduated from ASU with her master’s degree in Social Work.

“I just really like helping others and seeing them do their best in their own capacity,” Lawson says.

But in April, Molly had to quit her job as a social worker at a neuro rehabilitation center because she was in so much pain.

"I have a rare condition called Friedreich's ataxia, which is a form of Muscular Dystrophy,” says Lawson.

Diagnosed at just 10 years old and losing the ability to walk at 18, Molly's muscles are deteriorating over time. And right now, Molly is experiencing extreme pain in her leg and foot, causing it to curl. She can no longer drive.

Lawson says, "To go outside and do things you want without being tied to the house tied to pain, whatever. That would just be amazing."

Doctors recommending a ‘Standing Frame’ that Molly has used in physical therapy. It would alleviate her pain, but it costs anywhere from $5,000 to $6,000.

Molly's family trying to raise enough money to support her. Her mother, Bridget Lawson, says, “When you have independence, and then it's slowly being taken away from you. It's a loss. It's a constant loss, the ability that you can't walk anymore. The ability that you always need someone there to help you transfer. You can't just go do what you want."

But the family has hope. And Molly has a plan to continue helping others. If you feel called to help Molly, the family has set up a GoFundMe.