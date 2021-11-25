Valley restaurant feeds community to give thanks

PHOENIX — A local restaurant handed out dozens of meals to Valley residents on Wednesday in Phoenix.

Sue's Soul Food Heaven opened during the pandemic and wanted to help those in need.

"So today's event was to give back to the community," said Malika Murphy, the restaurant's owner.

"We shut the restaurant down to paying customers and said, hey, we're going to give back so today, we're giving back to the people that are less fortunate that can't afford a good, hot meal for Thanksgiving."

The restaurant specializes in soul food and is located near 43rd avenue and Indian School Road.

"And there's a lot of homeless people up and down Indian School Road," said Murphy.

Despite their own setbacks, including a collapsed roof and car crashing into their building, Murphy said it was important to give back.

"It's always been in my heart to give back because I would want someone to do it for me if I was in that situation," she said.

Murphy said the pandemic made everyone vulnerable.

She's thankful to be in a position to help people.

"We're almost done with this year but we're able to sit here today as a small business and close our doors to paying customers, don't take any income and give back so I got to say we're blessed," she said.