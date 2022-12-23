Valley real estate agent donates three overstuffed bags of gifts to mother and son

A Valley mother and her son got a big holiday surprise as they prepare to spend their first Christmas together.

With only a few days until Christmas, for Santa's helpers, every second counts.

Eric Ford and friends spent 36 hours wrapping presents and putting them in bags. Thursday afternoon, he loaded three overstuffed bags of toys into a truck.

“All for one kid,” said Ford.

All for one kid and his mom, in front of ABC15's cameras, but also for other families. Ford did this all to honor his friend.

"I asked a friend if they knew anyone that needed anything this year and the friend gave me her name and phone number,” added Ford.

Ford’s friend Alan Ram started giving gifts to families in need years ago. But, in 2017, Ram died in a plane crash near Falcon Field in Mesa.

So, soon after, Ford got a thought.

"I am not going to allow anymore Christmases go by, for families that would have had this opportunity, just because he is gone,” added Ford.

This is Ford's sixth Christmas delivering to people like 4-year-old Annias and his mom Mercedes Curiel.

"It was shocking. I did not expect that many presents. I am very grateful,” said Curiel.

Curiel knew the gifts were coming, but not Annias. She says he loves almost anything Paw Patrol or that is Monster Truck-related.

Curiel and her son have been separated for a couple of years as she fought for custody. She and little Annias reunited in October.

"He hasn't smiled that big in a while. [It's] the first smile I have seen in a while. Certainly, the biggest beside him coming home,” added Curiel.

The first Christmas for Curiel and her son, together, in a while…

"It's going to be so special. More than anything I have ever known. That kid in there? He is my world. Without him, I lose everything, I lose my purpose to live,” added Curiel.

Ford continues to fulfill his wish to keep his friend's legacy alive.

“It is that first excitement and the love of just human kindness and to someone who is in your own city,” added Ford.

Ford also donated beds and mattresses for Curiel and her son. Plus, he also gave them groceries and a $250 gift card.