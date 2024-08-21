Valley pharmacist goes above and beyond to save customer's life

A Valley pharmacist is being recognized for going above and beyond to help save the life of a customer in medical distress.

Kanu Patel, who is the manager at the Fry’s pharmacy near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road, noticed that 84-year-old Nanette Koch, who picking up her prescription, was showing a series of concerning symptoms.

It was a hot June day and Koch had high blood pressure, was struggling to breathe, and had swollen limbs. Patel advised her to see a cardiologist as soon as possible, and when she didn’t have one, he took it upon himself to contact a cardiologist friend, who was able to see her the next day.

“The cardiologist said (Patel’s) guidance and care ultimately saved the patient’s life,” Fry’s Food Stores said in a statement.

The cardiologist discovered that Koch had atrial fibrillation and three blocked arteries, which prompted a successful surgery to help keep her healthy.

The company honored Patel with the AllSafe! Angel Award this week, which is given to employees who “perform lifesaving acts…within one of their stores.”

In the video player above, ABC15’s Jordan Bontke talks with Patel and about the simple act of kindness that helped a great-grandmother have more special years with her family.