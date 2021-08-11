Valley organization, GalPatch, aims to empower, boost self-esteem

PHOENIX — “Plant a seed, watch it glow,” that’s the motto of valley organization, GalPatch.

“Our vision is to eliminate the bully by empowering the victim,” says founder and director, Kiannah Parks. She started the organization in 2017, working multiple jobs to keep it running. Her hope is to open doors and new opportunities to young women.

Parks says, being exposed to a variety of things while growing up – like music, sports, and charity work– helped her become confident in who she is as a person. GalPatch aims to instill confidence and nurture the emotional, mental, and spiritual wellness in the individuals they serve.

Along with dance, choir, and acting classes GalPAtch also teach cooking, haircare, and hosts events for the community. Whether it’s an after-school program, work with group homes, or the foster care system all services are free.

To check out upcoming events, volunteer, or to donate head to GalPatch.org.