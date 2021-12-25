Valley nonprofit helps domestic violence victims

PHOENIX — A local nonprofit is helping women that are victims of domestic violence get back on their feet.

Janice’s Women’s Center was created in 2020 and looks to connect victims with resources.

The group’s founder, Shante Saulsberry, a domestic violence survivor, told ABC15 she’s trying to give other victims hope.

"Victims of domestic violence, they feel alone, they don't trust people, they don't have people in their corner. Everyone has left them,” she said.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Arizona has one of the highest rates of domestic violence.

About 43% of women have experienced violence from an intimate partner or have been stalked, according to the NCADV.

"I will definitely say I get over 20 calls and emails a day from not just victims of domestic violence but people suffering from homelessness and so the need is great,” said Saulsberry.

Recently, Saulsberry arranged for one of the center’s clients to get her car repaired.

That survivor told ABC15, “It’s more than just a car. It's a tool in this next step which is getting my son and I a stable house."

Saulsberry said she’s raising money to build a shelter to accommodate the area’s need.

In the meantime, she’s running the resource center out of a boutique where all the proceeds go back into the nonprofit.

The Janice Vaincre Boutique is located at 4302 E. Ray Rd. in Ahwatukee.

If you or someone you know need help with resources for domestic violence, you can visit Janice’s Women’s Center’s website.