Valley nonprofit helping mothers in times of need

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When Desiree Garcia was diagnosed with cancer at just 27 years old, the single mother of two feared her dreams of finishing school and being a role model for her children might be over.

“When I was diagnosed, I had just started school for respiratory therapy, and I thought, ‘This is it. I’m never gonna finish,’” Garcia said. “I’m never gonna be that model for my kids to show them that mom graduated.”

Her treatment required surgery and months of chemotherapy, forcing her to pause her education, miss work, and stretch her already limited budget.

“You’re trying to cure yourself and get healthier, and then you have all these bills stacked up,” Garcia said.

That’s when Mother's Grace, a nonprofit run by moms for moms, stepped in.

Michelle Moore, a cancer survivor herself, founded the organization 17 years ago to support mothers in crisis.

“A lot of them have been telling me that they’re driving to a medical appointment, dropping their kids off at school, and praying out loud, ‘Please, I need some help,’” Moore said.

The nonprofit provides meals, pays rent or mortgages, and helps with gas and medical bills. Last year alone, Mother's Grace assisted more than 150 families.

“We brought meals, we paid either mortgage or rents, helped with gas, medical bills,” Moore said.

For Garcia, the support was life-changing. It helped her reach remission and complete her schooling.

“Mother's Grace is there for you when you need them, even if it’s the smallest thing,” Garcia said. “Just to talk, or if you need groceries or gas, they’re there.”

But Garcia’s fight isn’t over. She recently learned her cancer has returned.

Despite the setback, Garcia says she’s more prepared than ever, thanks to the continued support of Mother's Grace.

“I’m battling this cancer, but I don’t feel like I’m battling it alone,” Garcia said.

Through Mother's Grace, Garcia has found not just help but a community of moms standing firmly in her corner.