Valley mother who lost her leg looking to win national fitness contest

If Angie Heuser wins, she wants to give the $20,000 to a local non-profit helping provide prosthetics to people who can't afford them
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 03, 2024

A Valley mother who lost her leg in a karate accident is looking to help others if she can win a national fitness contest.

Angie Heuser is currently in first place in the contest being put on by HERs magazine.

If she wins, she’ll be declared MS Health and Fitness 2024 and receive $20,000.

Heuser says she’ll give the money to a local non-profit, Limbs for Humanity. It's an organization that helps people who cannot afford prosthetics get them for free.

