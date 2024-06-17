Valley mom inspiring others after overcoming obstacles to reunite with her son

PHOENIX — Melissa Scriver has come a long way since losing custody of her son due to her struggles with addiction and difficulties with mental health. Thanks to her hard work and dedication, combined with a wide net of support, she and her son Jeremiah are back together.

More than 46,000 children in the custody of the Department of Child Safety have been reunited with their parents over the past ten years.

Success in these situations isn't easy and that's why it's worth celebrating.

The process of reunifying includes navigating multiple systems and working with caseworkers, attorneys, parent allies, volunteers, and many others in the support community.

Scriver talked with ABC15 about her journey to becoming a better version of herself and regaining custody of her son. By sharing her own story, she’s hoping to inspire other parents who may be facing similar obstacles.