Valley family helps shelter pets in honor of late mother

PHOENIX — A Valley family is honoring the memory of their beloved matriarch by giving back to shelter animals.

The Arizona Humane Society says Holly-Anne Russo had a soft spot for all living things, and her husband and three daughters joined her in her quest to help animals in need.

AHS/Russo family

“I don't know what that was about her, but she had that act where even aggressive dogs would become the most loving with her in minutes,” her husband said, according to AHS.

AHS/Russo family

Russo died last year after a long battle with pancreatic cancer but her family didn’t let it stop them from continuing her passions.

AHS says the Russo family visited the shelter in December to give treats and toys to each adoptable dog at the South Mountain Campus. They say they plan to make it an annual event to remember their wife and mother.