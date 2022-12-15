Valley couple packs school with 3K teddy bears to raise money during holiday season

Helping spread holiday cheer and raise money for a Valley school one teddy bear at a time! A couple has created quite the holiday display, filling up an entire school gym at Phoenix Christian School near 24th Street and Thomas Road.

Whether it's dancing, singing or just hanging out, there's a teddy bear for you.

"It's just the nostalgia with all these little and cute moving ones that sing. It just feels like when I was a kid,” said a mom who stopped by the display with her three children.

The mom enjoyed a sneak peek of thousands of teddy bears on display one day before the rest of the Valley gets the chance.

"This is my first time in here. I have no idea why I have never been in. My kids have been in,” added the mother.

The woman’s kids walked the gym holding 3,000 teddy bears.

"We just love helping people. This is our big charity event,” said Cindy Warner.

She and her husband, Chuck, started showcasing the bears during the holiday season several years ago.

The bear theme for Christmas is all Chuck's idea.

"Well, they had a talking teddy bear that was named Teddy Ruxpin. It was a teddy bear that came with a cassette tape and a story that went with each cassette,” said Chuck Warner.

Most of the bears are for display, but some are for sale.

"I had been to see their exhibits several times before,” said Sue Vander Ploeg.

Vander Ploeg, the school's former principal, welcomed the Warners' holiday extravaganza to Phoenix Christian in 2014.

"I am just so happy that I told them, that first time, come on and bring it down. We've been doing it the last nine years,” added Vander Ploeg.

The public can stop by starting on Thursday, December 15, and consider buying a bear to help support the school financially.

Warner told ABC15 why he and his wife do the display year after year.

“Just because I love teddy bears. It is what defines me,” added Chuck.

Chuck guesses his passion has helped raise $16,000 for the school over the years.

The annual setting up and selling of teddy bear merchandise, during the holiday season, is a labor of love. The Warners sell most of the items for $10 or less.

"Mainly, it is just to see the joy on people's faces when they come, you know, for the young and old,” added Cindy.

The bears wave goodbye on December 29, 2022.