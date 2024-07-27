Valley car dealership group making sure teachers have supplies for new school year

MESA, AZ — More than 30 K-6 teachers at Franklin Accelerated Academy Brimhall Campus won't have to pay out-of-pocket for their students' school supplies this year thanks to a local car dealership group.

Each year, these teachers spend hundreds of dollars to make sure their kids have all the supplies they need for the new school year.

But this year, Courtesy Nissan of Mesa, Courtesy KIA of Mesa, Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Ram of Superstition Springs, and Courtesy Jeep of Superstition Springs banded together to surprise the teachers by fulfilling wish lists they made last month. They delivered thousands of dollars of essential classroom items Friday in a gesture that certainly created quite a stir among the excited educators!

