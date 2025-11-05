Valley boy to help 300 others through organ donation after Halloween tragedy

PHOENIX — Dylan Skalina was celebrating Halloween like any other 12-year-old — trick-or-treating with friends and collecting candy. Hours later, the Arizona boy suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm that would change everything.

Despite medical teams' best efforts, Skalina's family received the heartbreaking news that nothing more could be done. In an extraordinary act of love, they honored Dylan's giving spirit by choosing organ donation.

Hear from the Skalina family at a candlelight vigil on Monday:

Skalina would have turned 13 years old on Wednesday. Instead of cake and presents, the boy's family and friends will be sharing memories and remembering a boy whose generosity will live on.

On Tuesday at 8 p.m., Phoenix Children's hospital will hold an Honor Walk, recognizing the Skalina family's decision to give life to others. Skalina's organs and tissues will help more than 300 people.

As the Skalina family prepares for the child's memorial service, they find comfort knowing his final act will create countless new beginnings for families in need.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the Skalina family.

