Valley babies graduate from St. Joseph's NICU, head home with families

PHOENIX — Congratulations to St. Josephs's NyICU class of 2023!

Valley seniors aren't the only ones wearing caps and gowns right now. The adorable babies in the nursery ICU (NyICU) at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital are "graduating," too.

Though they aren't big enough to walk across the stage to receive their diploma, they have passed a series of important tests and developed crucial skills they will carry with them throughout their life, according to a Dignity Health representative.

Milo Leyva, who graduated from St. Joseph's this week, is one of the babies who bid farewell to the NyICU. It was a big moment for his family because his mother, Santana, was born at St. Joseph's in 1986 at 26 weeks gestation.

“It is very special that my son and I are both St. Joseph’s NyICU alumni,” said Santana. “This hospital is very important and meaningful to our family. More than 30 years after St. Joseph’s NyICU doctors and nurses saved my life, they took incredible care of my baby boy and we are ready to celebrate life together at home!”

Their caps and gowns were provided by March of Dimes Arizona.