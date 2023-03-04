Valley amputee veteran uses pickleball to help children whose parents have cancer

PHOENIX — More than 40 years ago, a Valley veteran's life was forever changed. Today, the amputee is excelling in sports and inspiring others.

On Friday, the veteran participated in a pickleball tournament to help raise money for children whose parents have cancer.

Around this time in 1981, Michael Smith was just 20 years old. He was a Petty Officer Third Class in the Navy and working with a CH-46 aircraft aboard the U.S.S. Belleau Wood in the Sea of Japan.

"It was taking off, made a sound and blew up,” said Smith.

He and 14 sailors were on the flight deck. Three were inside the helicopter. All were gearing up for a mission in the Western Pacific.

"We were doing our normal flight quarters and just ending. The night before, they were working on the helicopter engine because it was malfunctioning,” added Smith.

Smith said his leaders told the crew aboard the ship to do one more check. He recalled the crew following the order and wrapping up. But, someone also suggested the team does an extra one.

"As it was taking off, there was a sound it would make. When you work on a flight deck, you know certain sounds,” added Smith.

The young sailor remembers running and not making it far. He was hit and says he didn't know right away. One sailor in the chopper died.

"I went to help. When I pushed off, I fell back on my face and rolled over. I had one foot up and one foot was off. I did not see it,” added Smith.

Once Smith realized he was hurt, he says, he started to immediately think about one thing. And, it wasn't his fairly new military career.

"For a while, I kept asking why did this happen? I was playing on a ship's football team and volleyball team,” added Smith.

Fast forward 42 years, Smith played in the inaugural pickleball tournament for the Children's Treehouse Foundation, all on a prosthetic leg.

"You know, like most non-profits, we are out there looking for money all the time. Part of our money comes from partnerships with hospitals and cancer centers. But, the rest of it comes from fundraising,” said Children’s Treehouse Foundation Executive Director Gregor DeBruhl.

"The way my coach taught me was once you walk between the lines everything shuts off and that is home for me. That is why I play so many sports at my age,” added Smith.

Smith didn't win the tournament, but with his passion for sports and desire to help people with cancer, he did inspire.

"It's really powerful to see. It is a really powerful thing to see those worlds come together,” added DeBruhl.

