TUCSON, AZ — Sunnyside High School senior Audrey Jimenez hit the mat over the weekend and made history, becoming the first girl to win an Arizona State wrestling title against boys.

The Tucson teen earned a Division 1 title but it took more than just hard work and athleticism to get there — she first had to fight to even wrestle against boys this season through the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

