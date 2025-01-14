Transforming lives through music | The impact of Rosie’s House

PHOENIX — At Rosie’s House, the music tells a story of opportunity and dreams fulfilled, one note at a time.

“Without Rosie’s House, I would never be playing piano,” said Matthew Cox, a student whose talent reflects years of practice, dedication, and access—not just to an instrument, but to skilled instructors who nurture his abilities.

“Passion is the drive of what pushes us to pursue music,” Cox added.

Like more than 650 other students at Rosie’s House, Cox comes from a low-income family, where financial barriers often make music education unattainable.

“If you had to choose groceries or piano lessons, I think the choice is obvious,” said Fatima Villalpa, who faced that difficult decision as a 9-year-old.

But Rosie’s House removed that obstacle, providing her with free lessons and the tools to pursue her dreams.

“When we heard of Rosie’s House, a music program that’s free, we thought that was the light at the end of the tunnel,” Villalpa said.

The nonprofit, which opened its doors 30 years ago, was founded to eliminate the financial barriers to music education.

“The barrier to participate in music education includes the cost of the lesson, the cost of the instrument,” said CEO Becky Ballard. “The average household income for a Rosie’s House family is below $40,000.”

Thanks to community donations, Rosie’s House offers lessons at every level and provides donated instruments to eager students.

Alicia Acuna, who started attending at 10 years old with dreams of playing the violin, now performs in her school’s mariachi band.

“It really makes that dream possible,” Acuna said.

The impact goes beyond music. Wraparound services such as tutoring and counseling have helped students like Acuna and Villalpa secure college scholarships.

“For me, this feels like a second family,” Villalpa said.

Each melody at Rosie’s House is a testament to unlocked potential and transformed lives. Thanks to the nonprofit, every child has a chance to shine.

Rosie’s House is always in need of financial and instrument donations, especially brass and wind instruments. If you’d like to give, click here.