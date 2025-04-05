Trailblazing local educator celebrating 50 years at Xavier College Prep

PHOENIX — Sister Lynn Winsor has been a fixture at Xavier College Preparatory for half a century, and her impact reaches far beyond the school in central Phoenix.
Winsor has made a huge impact on women's sports nationwide, including her work to shape Title IX.
As the school's Vice Principal for Activities and Athletics Director, Winsor has helped to build a community spirit at the school that is flourishing today.
Watch the school celebrate her 50-year career in the video player above.
