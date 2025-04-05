Watch Now
Trailblazing local educator celebrating 50 years at Xavier College Prep

Sister Lynn Winsor has been a champion for women's sports, including work on Title IX
Posted

PHOENIX — Sister Lynn Winsor has been a fixture at Xavier College Preparatory for half a century, and her impact reaches far beyond the school in central Phoenix.

Winsor has made a huge impact on women's sports nationwide, including her work to shape Title IX.

As the school's Vice Principal for Activities and Athletics Director, Winsor has helped to build a community spirit at the school that is flourishing today.

