Trailblazing local educator celebrating 50 years at Xavier College Prep

PHOENIX — Sister Lynn Winsor has been a fixture at Xavier College Preparatory for half a century, and her impact reaches far beyond the school in central Phoenix.

Winsor has made a huge impact on women's sports nationwide, including her work to shape Title IX.

As the school's Vice Principal for Activities and Athletics Director, Winsor has helped to build a community spirit at the school that is flourishing today.

