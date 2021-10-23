Thieves steal Boy Scout trailer, community rallies around the troop

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale Boy Scout Troop was the victim of a recent burglary.

Now, after years of helping the community and environment, they are on the receiving end of kindness and support.

On the third Sunday of every month, Boy Scout Troop 446 hosts ElectronicFest, at The Pavilions at Talking Stick Shopping Center.

"What we do is we accept donations, either personal or corporate, then we resell them to the community," said Carlos Roman, one of the Troop's volunteer leaders. "And what we don't sell, we recycle. So that way, nothing goes to the landfill."

A huge part of the operation is the troop's white trailer.

"It has all of our gear to host the event. It has our cones, our tables, our receipts, banners. And it was gone," said Roman.

The troop instantly knew it was stolen and they were going to have to audible to put on their monthly fundraiser that so many people attend.

'We knew that the show must go on. So we tried to make lemonade out of lemons," said Roman. "We had electronics on the floor and we didn't have our signage, but we got through it still."

The ElectronicFest is not just a fundraiser.

"It also teaches skills for our Boy Scouts to deal with customers, customer service, how to negotiate a price, and in a swap meet type environment," said Roman.

When leaders and parents created a fundraiser the community stepped up.

"Within literally a few hours we were able to achieve our financial goal," said Roman. "It's really great to know that you [have] such amazing support from the local community."

Now, it is just a matter of finding another trailer.

"The hard part is actually trying to find an actual trailer because of this supply chain shortage," said Roman.

It is another hurdle the scouts are sure to overcome.

Anyone with any information on the missing trailer, or the person(s) who took it, is asked to contact Scottsdale police.