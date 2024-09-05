The Barbell Saves Project heals bodies, minds one workout at a time

PHOENIX — The Barbell Saves Project is healing minds and breaking the strength of addiction one rep at a time.

Each CrossFit exercise class through the organization benefits the physical and mental well-being of its participants, who are also going through drug and alcohol recovery journeys.

The classes are held at a treatment center near I-17 and Cactus Road. There is no charge to attend the classes.

