Tempe woman grateful for stranger's 'gesture from the heart'

TEMPE — A Tempe woman wants to share the kind gesture she received from a stranger in hopes of inspiring others.

Jean Rashkind was about to check out at the 99 Cents store by Southern Avenue and Rural Road in Tempe when a woman in line offered to pay for her.

"I was like 'huh', sort of like 'what?'" she said.

Rashkind had about $50 worth of groceries. Once she realized the stranger was paying, she was overwhelmed with gratitude.

"I burst into tears," she said. "It's been hard for me. I live very isolated. I don't really have people in my world. And so you know, someone just coming out of the blue and doing something nice for me, I guess it just touched me just because of how things are."

Rashkind said she’s thinking of ways she can pay it forward and hopes sharing this story will motivate others to do the same.

"The financial help is really helpful for me right now. But the, just the gesture of kindness just meant more to me than I can even say," said Rashkind.