Teens' nonprofit providing school supplies to Valley students and teachers

PHOENIX — While many students around the Valley are preparing to head back to school, two teens are helping to make sure everyone has what they need before the first day.

The Xavier Prep students founded a nonprofit called "Smart Supplies," an organization dedicated to providing school supplies to underserved students and teachers.

They've collected more than $600 worth of donated items that were dropped off at a Title One school in Phoenix. The teens also won a grant from the Dragon Kim Foundation that provided them with leadership training and funding to pursue their goal of making sure every student has what they need to succeed in the classroom.

ABC15 got to tag along with the teens Thursday as they took supplies to a local school and shared their mission with the community.

