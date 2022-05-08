Suns' success helping small businesses in the Valley

TEMPE — A Tempe vintage store says they've seen a spike in customers since the Phoenix Suns made the playoffs last year.

"It's hard to keep stuff on the shelves because people are looking for it...Suns stuff is hot right now," said David Dawson, owner of Tempe Throwbacks.

Dawson said fans are looking for unique gear to wear to the game.

"We focus on the Suns, Diamondbacks, Coyotes, ASU is right down the street," he said.

The Suns are currently leading the Dallas Mavericks 2-1 in their playoff series. Dawson said when the team does well, business tends to increase.

"They really go hand-in-hand," he said.

"People want to support the community and they also support the Suns," he added.

According to Dawson, fans have been on the lookout for jerseys and merchandise from 1993 when the Suns made the Finals.

He also attributed some of the success to Devin Booker and other players credit for wearing shirts and jerseys from previous years.

Dawson told ABC15 that he has a hard time letting go of some of the stuff he comes.

"Sometimes I sell things and I'm thinking to myself, I'm never going to see another one of those — you got a grail — congratulations but if you're in it for the right reasons you got to be able to part ways with things like that."

