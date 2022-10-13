Sunnyslope community helping neighbors impacted by massive fire

Almost a week since a devastating apartment fire in north Phoenix left 79 residents without a home.

The Sunnyslope community is making sure dozens of impacted residents are not forgotten.

Residents say the fire initially sparked at a house, which had several units, and then spread to the apartment complex next door near Cave Creek and Mountain View on October 6.

"Shot upward like this and then outward through the attic," says Carl Wellington, impacted by fire.

Carl Wellington survived that massive fire.

"I quickly ran to the back of the house," says Carl.

Not only that, but the 78-year-old was even able to rescue a neighbor who is a disabled veteran.

"He was very confused and didn't know what was going on, but I managed to drag him out of the apartment," says Carl.

Carl sustained some minor burns.

The man he saved was sent to the hospital for his, and for breathing in too much smoke.

"I don't feel like a hero because I feel like it was the human thing to do. You know, I would do it for anybody," says Carl.

The American Red Cross is assisting him with shelter and helping the 79 others who are now without a home.

And help is continuing to pour in.

The Sunnyslope community took action that night and is still continues to do so, by giving out gift cards and collecting donations at local businesses to give to those in need.

"It's going to be a daunting task, but we intend to have a daunting response. We want to make sure that our residents, our families, know that we are here with them and we are going to walk through this with them," says Rev. Cleo Lewis, donation coordinator.

ABC15 told Carl about their plans, including a big donation event they have planned for this Saturday.

"I tell you what… it's more overwhelming than the fire," says Carl.

Carl lived in his unit for nearly 30 years and like many others, lost everything. He's blown away by the love and support he is witnessing.

"If I could give each and every one a hug, I would," says Carl.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

To donate to those impacted or for those displaced by fire, a community event will be held Saturday at Norton Park near 12th Street and Hatcher from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.