Sun Lakes group helping homebound, seniors not able to serve clients due to volunteer shortage

SUN LAKES, AZ — "Because we don't have enough volunteers, we are turning down client requests for rides."

Neighbors Who Care, a Sun Lakes-based organization, wants to get the word out to the public in hopes they can find more people willing to lend a helping hand.

The volunteer-based group helps seniors, homebound people, and those with disabilities who live alone.

Volunteers give rides, make friendly visits, and conduct other non-medical services as needed. They may need groceries or help with errands, minor home repairs, dinner delivery, or other relief/respite. Sometimes all you have to do is call to check in on them.

Many of their volunteers are snowbirds, so this time of year, they are especially in need of help to fill those gaps.

A message on their website this week shows an "SOS" asking for more people to volunteer.

Can you help make sure no one falls through the cracks? To volunteer and learn more about the program, click here.