Star Wars 'A New Hope' screening in the Navajo language

Star Wars fans got a unique opportunity to watch "A New Hope" screened in the Navajo language on "May the Fourth."

"This is really exciting. I love Star Wars,” said Michelle Braben.

To see Star Wars in her native language, Braben says, is super exciting.

“I want my son to be introduced to it. He's watched all the movies, all the series and I want him to see it and listen to the language,” added Braben.

Her son, like his grandparents, don't know the Navajo language.

But Michelle does.

Language preservation is the reason the Navajo Nation Museum staff worked six years getting the rights to dub the iconic movie's lines in the nation's native tongue.

"Navajo, and many other native languages across this country, are in danger of becoming extinct,” said Manny Wheeler.

Wheeler, with the museum, believes it would be a huge tragedy for the language of some of our country's first inhabitants to disappear.

"That's important because when our language goes, a part of our culture will go with it,” added Wheeler.

The voice actor for Princess Leia...

"Right now, we are dealing with trying to preserve our language. You know, for future generations to come,” said Clarissa Yazzie.

C3PO's voice actor is passionate about the project and says she did this for others.

"My kids, future generations and many who want to speak and learn the Navajo language, so it is a good start,” said Geri Hongeva.

Eric Curly says he's been a fan of the movie from day one.

"I've watched this movie hundreds, if not thousands of times, so it's going to actually be fun, so I am excited to see this,” said Curly.

The President of the Navajo Nation celebrated the big night.

"It just brings it to life. Not only for our younger generation, but also for our elderly. We are going to have elders here, this evening, that are going to watch Star Wars for the first time and hear it all in the Navajo language,” said President Jonathan Nez.

