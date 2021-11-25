St. Vincent de Paul’s preparing 4,500 Thanksgiving meals to people in need across the Valley

PHOENIX — St. Vincent de Paul is working to make sure everyone has a hot meal in the Valley this Thanksgiving.

The non-profit’s volunteers prepared 4,500 meals for people experiencing homelessness and low-income families who rely on its five charity dining rooms across the Valley.

This year, St. Vincent de Paul is serving meals in a “hybrid dining” model, which offers guests a choice of socially distanced indoor dining or meals to-go.

The meals include roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, corn bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie.

Also, special this year, Salad & Go provided brussel sprout Caesar salads to accompany the meals.

Here is the schedule for SVdP’s Thanksgiving Day Meal Service:

7 a.m. – 8 a.m. Phoenix Dining Room Thanksgiving Meals (hybrid dining option)

*11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. 1075 W. Jackson Street, Phoenix

*This dining room’s lunchtime meal service will host the Champions for the Homeless Thanksgiving event with former NFL great Nick Lowery and volunteers, including NFL footballers serving meals. There will be live music and lots of socially distanced fun!

9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Mesa Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal (hybrid dining option)

67 W. Broadway Road, Mesa

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. El Mirage Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal (to-go only)

14016 N. Verbana Street, El Mirage

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Family Thanksgiving Meal (indoor dining only)

420 W. Watkins Road, Phoenix

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Sunnyslope Dining Room Thanksgiving Meal (hybrid dining)

& 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. 9227 N. 10th Avenue, Phoenix

For more information on volunteering or to make a financial donation to help those in need this holiday season, click here.