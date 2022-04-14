SRP worker dubbed 'Dog Whisperer' saves dogs from Phoenix canal system

LAVEEN, AZ — An SRP worker is being hailed a hero after jumping into action to save two dogs that were stuck in a Valley canal.

"The dogs were devoted to each other. The white dog wasn’t gonna leave until his buddy was ok. It felt good to help them. Every life is important. When someone or something needs help, you help," said SRP Zanjero aka "ZanHero" Ruben Cecena.

Last Thursday, Zanjero was approaching a lateral grate near 27th Avenue and Elliot Road in Laveen to clear debris from the grate to allow water flow. When he got there he spotted two Labradors stuck and in need of help as a heavy flow of water rushed around the animals.

The 62-year-old Zanjero quickly grabbed his gancho, a type of hook used to pull out trash or items causing blockage in a canal, and hooked one of the dogs by its collar and pulled the 70lb animal to safety.

He tried the same method with the second dog but its collar slipped off the dog's neck. That's when he ran to his truck and grabbed about five wooden boards and laid them across the grate in hopes the dog would climb out.

Unfortunately, the dog was too exhausted from struggling in the water, so Zanjero used the flat part of his gancho to give the animal a push from behind and get it to safety.

SRP officials say once the first dog saw his friend was saved, both animals scurried off toward a nearby farm field and were not seen again.

Zanjero said both dogs were wearing collars and he assumes their owners live in the area.

He says crews routinely come across animals as they deliver water throughout the Valley.

They remind owners to always keep an eye on their pets around canal and irrigation facilities.

SRP reminds those who walk, jog or bike along the canals to be safe. Canals can be very dangerous.

Here are some safety reminders:

