Single mothers rally together to create support group for one another

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — What started as a necessity for two single mothers has turned into a growing community of support.

"Mamas Better Together" is a support and events group for single mothers across the Valley.

The group has events about three times a month, most kid-friendly, and also has nights out for the women to have a small break as well.

Any single mothers interested in joining the group can follow along online here.

