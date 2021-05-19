Single mother, special-needs son gifted surprise wheelchair-accessible van

PHOENIX — A Phoenix single mother and caregiver got the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday – a specially equipped, wheelchair-accessible van. Michelle Campuzano has cared for her son, David, for more than 24 years. His brain development halted at the age of three. Since then, he’s undergone 34 brain surgeries and suffered from seizures.

“The older I get and the heavier David gets, the harder it is to lift him, the more things we have to sit out from,” said Michelle.

It’s a feeling Craig and Vicki Bell, owners of Bell Auto Service, in Scottsdale, understand firsthand. They donated the van that was originally bought for their special-needs son, Tyler. Tyler lost his battle with lung disease in January 2020. For the Bells, it was important to donate the van to a special family in need.

The Bells, the Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO) members, Martin's Auto Repair and Community Tire Pros & Auto Repair, Earl Scheib Paint & Body, and local non-profit Helping Hands for Single Moms all teaming up to repair the van for Michelle and David. After more than $5,000 worth of auto maintenance, vehicle safety updates, and a new paint job, the family now has reliable transportation.

For Michelle, grateful may be an understatement, "I just can’t imagine this journey without all of these cheerleaders who have really just been our guiding source through everything and given us endless opportunities and really bridged the gaps between our families and accomplishing success.”