Scottsdale Unified students jump into action to help bus driver through medical emergency

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A group of middle school students in the Scottsdale Unified School District, being hailed as heroes for their quick thinking when their bus driver suffered a medical emergency on the way to school Friday, October 3.

"In the mornings on the ride over to school she'll play some music for us, really helps me wake up," said Luca Montemore.

However, Friday's ride to school was different.

The Scottsdale Unified bus was about halfway through its morning route when the Cocopah sixth-grader noticed something was not right with the driver.

"She started getting hot and hyperventilating," said Montemore. "We stopped and I asked her if she was okay and she said 'no,' and I asked if I should call 911 and she nodded yes," said Montemore.

From there the team effort began with other students jumping in to help.

"While I was calling 911, he grabbed the radio and called SUSD on the radio," Montemore said.

Several kids then filed off the bus to give the driver space. Another student used a pin on his cell phone to help relay their exact location for 911 and SUSD dispatch.

First responders arrived and at last check, the driver was under a doctor's care.

The district, expressing its gratitude saying, "The maturity and bravery they exhibited in this stressful situation, and their knowledge of how to use technology to help first responders get to the bus quickly meant a world of difference to our driver's life, to her family, and to SUSD. They are heroes."

"I helped someone but... they weren't feeling well you know, so it's kind of bittersweet," said Montemore. "If I could talk to her that would be amazing. I really hope she's doing well."