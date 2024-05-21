Watch Now
Red Mountain High School teacher in the running for 'America's Favorite Teacher'

You can vote for her until May 23
Posted at 10:12 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 13:12:39-04

Is this Red Mountain High School teacher America’s Favorite Teacher?

Kristin Retay is in the running for a national Reader’s Digest contest recognizing outstanding teachers.

Retay has been teaching for seven years and has built two American Sign Language programs that have taught hundreds of students.

The winner of the contest wins $25,000, an appearance in Reader's Digest, and a trip to Hawaii.

You can vote for Retay, who has made it to the semi-finals, until May 23 here.

