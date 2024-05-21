Red Mountain High School teacher in the running for 'America's Favorite Teacher'

Is this Red Mountain High School teacher America’s Favorite Teacher?

Kristin Retay is in the running for a national Reader’s Digest contest recognizing outstanding teachers.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Retay has been teaching for seven years and has built two American Sign Language programs that have taught hundreds of students.

The winner of the contest wins $25,000, an appearance in Reader's Digest, and a trip to Hawaii.

You can vote for Retay, who has made it to the semi-finals, until May 23 here.