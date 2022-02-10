Radio Flyer wagons making Valley kids' hospital stays less scary

Through a partnership with Radio Flyer and Starlight Children's Foundation, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center received a unique way to transport pediatric patients around the hospital instead of in a wheelchair or on a gurney.

The medical center received five specially designed red wagons in classic Radio Flyer style.

Radio Flyer Inc.

The idea behind them is to make a child's hospital experience a little less scary and a little more fun.

The wagon comes with an IV pole attachment, is made from medical-grade fabric that can easily be cleaned, and has a seatbelt with high, detachable walls, making for a comfortable and safe ride.

Radio Flyer and Starlight have been doing these wagons for about 20 years and they've given more than 15,000 to hospitals in places where they're needed.

Starlight CEO Adam Garone told ABC15 his family knows the impact of the wagons firsthand.

Radio Flyer Inc

"My niece a few years ago was diagnosed with brain cancer and she spent eight months in (a) children's hospital and she would sleep in the Radio Flyer wagon - she preferred to sleep in that," Garone said. "It just made those moments when she knew she was going into more chemo, going from her bed to the treatment room... it transformed it and allowed her just to be a kid with something familiar and loved."

Especially during the pandemic with limited hospital visitors, Garone said simple items like the wagons can make a young patient feel less alone and help take them out of the moment.

If you're interested, you can donate money to Starlight specifically to fund these wagons.