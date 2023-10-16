Queen Creek resident upholds 'mane' attraction for passersby

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — What was once a way to pass the time and lift spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a well-known fixture in the Queen Creek community. Heather Dirkmaat says in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, she could sense her community needed something to bring them together. That’s when she decided to start dressing up two lion statues at the end of her driveway facing the well-traveled Ocotillo Road between Sossaman and Hawes.

“I really started to change it up frequently so that people could drive by and maybe have just a little brightness to their day because we were all stuck in this,” said Dirkmaat. “I do try to make it so people laugh or get a kick out of whatever I’m doing.”

Nearly every week, Dirkmaat dresses up the statues in different outfits to delight cars passing by and offer a photo op for those who want to check out the “mane” attraction. Some of the favorites included characters from Star Wars and Frozen. Of course, around each holiday, it goes without saying you’ll feel the spirit when you see them.

“We were like wait there’s clothes on them, it was so fun and my family loves driving by and anticipating what they’re going to decorate them with next,” said community member Courtney Tanner.

The lions Simba and Scar even have their own Instagram page where followers, no matter where they are, can check out their latest garb. Dirkmaat has received dozens of letters from locals thanking her for the entertainment. What began as a small gesture of kindness has now cascaded into so much joy for a community she loves.

“I would have never thought that in a million years,” said Dirkmaat.

From seasonal outfits to pop-culture references, see the lions for yourself in the player above.