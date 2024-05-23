Watch Now
Players looking to expand Wheelchair Curling around the Valley

Ability360 will be having a 6-week clinic for those who want to try it out
You may know curling as the sport with the players using the brooms on a court of ice trying to slow down the rocks.
Posted at 6:53 PM, May 22, 2024
But did you know wheelchair curling is one of the sports put on by Ability360.

The center for independent living is running a six-week clinic for those interested in trying out the sport of curling.

It doesn't matter what physical challenge one may have, as each member of the team has their own story. But it hasn't kept any of them off the ice.

