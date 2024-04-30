Pizza to the Rescue: Phoenix restaurant benefits local rescue dogs

PHOENIX — A newly opened Phoenix pizza shop is donating a slice of its profits to help local rescue dogs.

Pizza to the Rescue serves up a variety of pizzas, pasta, cocktails, and more. They opened just weeks ago near 26th Street and Indian School Road.

They say 25% of all proceeds from pizza sales go directly to Almost There Rescue, a non-profit animal rescue specializing in caring for pregnant and nursing dogs and their puppies, located just next door.

Pizza to the Rescue is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

They have a dog-friendly patio and will periodically have dogs from the rescue at the restaurant to give them more exposure and hopefully find their forever homes.