Phoenix Union High School District students awarded millions of dollars in scholarships

PHOENIX — Phoenix Union High School District is celebrating a handful of graduates who have been awarded millions of dollars in scholarships because of their hard work.

Three Trevor G. Browne High School students were awarded more than $2 million in scholarships each.

Three other students, two from Maryvale High School and one from Trevor G. Browne, were each awarded scholarships of more than $1 million.

In the video player above, ABC15's Patricio Espinoza talks with the recipients of these incredible scholarships.