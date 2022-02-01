Phoenix Suns, Mercury unveil mural for Black History Month

PHOENIX — Officials with the Phoenix Suns are tipping off Black History Month by unveiling a new mural at Footprint Center.

The new art installation depicts members of the Suns and Mercury and is titled 'I AM BLACK HISTORY.'

The mural is part of an ongoing effort to highlight the Black community through murals around the Valley during Black History Month.

"So when you stand in front of these murals, don't just admire the artwork, but learn about the figures and tell their stories," said Gizette Knight, the founder of the Black History mural project.

"That's how we honor our ancestors; that is how we tell the whole truth about American history," Knight added.

Before unveiling the mural, Knight was joined by Suns officials and civic leaders to talk about the importance of Black history.

Other speakers say they are tired of only being asked to celebrate during certain holidays like Martin Luther King Jr. Day or Juneteenth.

"What are your terms for celebrating," asked Sandra Bassett, president of the West Valley Arts Council. "Is it that I come to your community and I get those people who love to perform, as I do, and we sing and dance for you and we get vendors to spend money in your community? And then we go home and I can't see myself represented in your area."

"I am tired of that. Black history matters," Bassett said.

The new mural is located on the west side of Footprint Center. For a map with locations of the other murals, see below.