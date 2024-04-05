Phoenix Public Library bringing books into the community with new Bookmobile

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Public Library's new Bookmobile is now in service and could be coming to a neighborhood near you!

It was funded as part of the City of Phoenix American Rescue Plan Act Community Investment Focus Area.

The Bookmobile features 2,500 items available for checkout for a variety of ages from a diverse range of authors and genres.

It will also have a designated children's space, Wi-Fi, an accessible lift for ADA access, and a retractable awning to provide shade for outdoor access.

The Bookmobile will be able to serve the community at various city and neighborhood events, visits to schools and senior centers, and more.

To find out where the Bookmobile is going to be next, click here.