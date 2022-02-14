Peoria family celebrates National Donor Day after 3 kids receive heart transplants

A Peoria family has three big reasons to celebrate National Donor Day Monday — their three kids have all had heart transplants.

Six-year-old Isabel and 4-year-old twins Jason and Jaxon Siqueiros have a rare condition called restrictive cardiomyopathy. It happens when the heart's ventricles are too stiff. They can't fill with blood, which can lead to heart failure and fluid backups in other vital organs.

Parents Sara and Jason found out Isabel had the condition just nine weeks after their twin boys were born.

"Being pulled away from 9-week-old twins, I mean I was still nursing. So having to pump and deal with all the post-partum stuff in the hospital while watching my daughter fight for her life...it was traumatizing," said Sara.

Isabel got a heart transplant in May 2018. Six months later, Jason's heart stopped several times.

"They did revive him and they got him down to the OR and they were able to get the new heart inside of him and save him," said Sara.

Soon after, Jaxon started showing symptoms. He too needed a new heart.

"I felt like there's no way, it's not possible to get lucky three times," said Sara.

But they did get lucky. Jaxon got his new heart in September 2020.

"Because of three other families that just...they saved our lives," said Sara. "They're the reason we're all here today, together. We're probably the most grateful, thankful family to exist."

On Monday, the Siqueiros proudly celebrated National Donor Day and Valentine's Day. And most importantly, the three chances they've had at life.

"Plenty of energy, running around like crazy. Honestly, you probably couldn't even tell," said their dad Jason Siqueiros.

The Siqueiros have been a part of the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, or COTA. The organization has helped with resources and funds for transplant-related expenses.