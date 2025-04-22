People around the Valley celebrate Earth Day with clean-ups and education

People all around the Valley are taking time to celebrate our planet and do some good for the community this Earth Day.

In Tempe, ABC15 stopped by the Tempe Town Lake and the LoPiano Bosque Habitat areas where 150 volunteers gathered to clean up trash and improve the landscape.

The city of Tempe collaborated with Swire Coca-Cola, Rio Reimagined, and Arizona State University to organize the event.

At the Larry C. Kennedy school within the Creighton School District in Phoenix, students spent the day learning outdoors.

Volunteers gathered along Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to participate in an Adopt-A-Highway clean-up with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Fifth-graders from Broadmor Elementary School in the East Valley celebrated Earth Day in their school's community garden, planting, harvesting, and preparing the garden for the summer.

Through Salt River Project’s Right Tree, Right Place program, SRP recently partnered with Apache Junction and Chandler to plant 264 new trees. The program removes trees that are growing too close to power lines and adds multiple new trees for each one that is removed. It reduces the risk of power outages, increases shaded outdoor areas, beautifies spaces, and adds to Arizona’s tree canopy.

Fry’s Food Stores also invited customers to return plastic bags and single-use plastic packaging to any of its 130 Fry’s stores on Tuesday as part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste initiative. The collected plastics will then be recycled to create new items.

