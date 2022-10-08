One-year-old Mesa girl battling rare condition that causes seizures

Uplifting Arizona with the push to get a little girl to Disneyland! She's battling a rare condition, but the Mesa one-year-old is already proving to be quite the fighter.

"I had a normal pregnancy. There were no signs,’ said Landrie Williams.

Meet Williams and her 17-month-old daughter, Hazel.

"We left the hospital within a day. She was a healthy and happy baby. She's our first, so we really did not know what other babies were like,” added Williams.

But, when Hazel turned one month old, she started having seizures.

"They were getting so bad she would go unresponsive and be unresponsive for about 15 minutes,” added Williams.

At four months, she lost her eyesight. Last May, a neurologist diagnosed Hazel with Multiple Congenital Anomalies-Hypotonia-Seizures Syndrome Type One (MCAHS1).

"So, that makes it really hard to know where she will end up. But, she is not going to have a normal life,” added Williams.

Little Hazel, her mom says, likely won't walk or crawl. Her life expectancy, according to doctors, is nine years. Hazel is already a fighter.

Her parents are hopeful she'll live beyond that.

"As young parents, we obviously want to do all the fun things and try to give her the best chance that she has," added Williams.

And, that's where the non-profit 'Campaign One At A Time' comes in. They've launched a fundraising campaign with the family to help get Hazel to Disneyland and Sea World.

"Every little moment we have with her, we want to admire all of it,’ added Williams.

Whether in the hospital for therapy, or to visit the ER, Hazel has spent all of her life on the go.

But one thing that gets her really excited, according to mom, is hanging around animals.

"I love to see her face light up with the big smiles that comes on her face,” added Williams.

Visit Campaign One At a Time if you would like to find Hazel's dream trip to Disneyland and Sea World in California.