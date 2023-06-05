Mother delivers baby with help from Glendale Fire Department

GLENDALE — Meghan Teixeira-Stait and her husband Matt welcomed Evanna Raine into the world Friday night. But it wasn’t without quite an entrance.

"I've been laboring, at that point, for 23 hours.” Teixeira-Stait recalled her plan to go to the hospital, “I'm going to take a quick bath, get myself calm so I can get in the car, and we can go down and make it there okay, and everything will be fine."

"In the bath, my contractions went from eight minutes apart to 30 seconds apart. And I had one really big one.”

Minutes later, Teixeira-Stait’s water broke, and it was time for her to get out of the bathtub.

"I had three more contractions and literally pulled the baby myself into my arms and scooped her up. And caught her,” Teixeira-Stait says.

She continues, “I pulled her up to my chest. Matt was on the phone trying to call the midwife and then call the paramedics.”

Matt laughs that he was congratulated on the phone by 911.

Kevin Janssen and Steven Konik with Glendale Fire Department answered the call.

Janssen and Konik were captured in a photo holding Evanna Raine after helping Teixeira-Stait postpartum.

Konik said, “ [The] baby was crying, she was pink. It was perfect. Probably got you choked up.”

Now that everyone is back home from the hospital, the Teixeira-Stait has quite the birth story to share.

“Everything was perfect, except, for you know, in my bathroom instead of at our birthing center like we thought we'd be,” Teixeira-Stait joked.