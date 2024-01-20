Mesa teen finds passion for vintage cars at an early age

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Charles Spencer has been working on cars at his family garage from a young age. Later this month, the award-winning teen will be featured on an A&E TV special.

Charles won the Battle of the Builders Young Gun award at the SEMA show in Las Vegas in October.

He won the award thanks to a beautiful indigo blue 1960 Chevrolet C10 pickup he completely overhauled with his family.

A special thanks to Spencer's sponsors: Ron Davis Racing Radiators, Dakota Digital, Vintage Air, Ride Tech, Truckin Crazy, and Vintage Parts of Arizona.

