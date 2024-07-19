Meet the Apache language instructor bringing important lessons to Hollywood

From the San Carlos Apache Reservation to the silver screen, Apache language educator Aurelia Bullis is making a name for herself by teaching some of Hollywood’s newest stars.
Most recently, she taught the cast of "Horizon: An American Saga," directed by Kevin Costner, how to speak Apache.
She praised the film for its accuracy and attention to detail in showing Indigenous communities.
The film was released nationwide last month and is in theaters now.
