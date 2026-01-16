Maryvale basketball senior drops 100 points to set new Arizona record

PHOENIX — The Valley's own Adrian Stubbs is making national headlines after dropping 100 points in just three quarters during Maryvale High School's basketball game on January 13.
Stubbs, a 5-foot-10 guard, set a new record, becoming the first Arizona high school basketball player to reach 100 points in a single game.
Maryvale defeated Kofa High School in Yuma by 109-25.
Stubbs has a tough act to follow.
For the first time since scoring 100 points in a game, the Maryvale senior will play on Friday night at home against Rincon High School in Tucson.
Stubbs typically averages about 30 points a game.
He broke the state scoring record — by 25 points — set by George McCormick during the 1965-66 season. Danny Heater of West Virginia holds the national scoring record with 135 points in a game in 1960.